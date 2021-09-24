Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Childs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Childs, MD
Dr. Christine Childs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Childs' Office Locations
- 1 2990 Bethesda Pl Ste 602, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-8281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Childs for several years. She is very attentive to what I have to say about how I'm feeling. I go twice a year for medication management and my condition (bipolar) remains stable. She took over after an older doctor retired and it is good to know that she will likely be available as I get older.
About Dr. Christine Childs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.