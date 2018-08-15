Dr. Christine Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Donnelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Donnelly, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Locations
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5996Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
We started to see Dr. Donnelly during my pregnancy when we found out at my 20 week ultra sound that our unborn child had a congenital heart defect. My daughter is now 5. Dr. Donnelly is an amazing cardiologist. She has excellent bed side manners and is very thorough during visits. She is simply the best.
About Dr. Christine Donnelly, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104898394
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donnelly works at
Dr. Donnelly has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.