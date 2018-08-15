Overview

Dr. Christine Donnelly, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Donnelly works at Goryeb Children's Hospital, Children's Heart Center, Morristown and Overlook NJ in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.