Dr. Christine Fisher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (55)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Fisher, MD

Dr. Christine Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.

Dr. Fisher works at Christine Fisher, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christine Fisher MD
    2905 San Gabriel St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4307
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Southwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) Flap Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
GAP Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oncoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
PAP Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Perforator Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christine Fisher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265634935
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
