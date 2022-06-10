Overview of Dr. Christine Fisher, MD

Dr. Christine Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.



Dr. Fisher works at Christine Fisher, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.