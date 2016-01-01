Dr. Christine Halaburka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halaburka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Halaburka, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Halaburka, MD
Dr. Christine Halaburka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Halaburka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Halaburka's Office Locations
-
1
Silicon Valley Pediatricians2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 607, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 542-0984
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halaburka?
About Dr. Christine Halaburka, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1669583829
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Sch Med
- Stanford U Sch Med
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halaburka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halaburka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halaburka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halaburka works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaburka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaburka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaburka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaburka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.