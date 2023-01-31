Dr. Christine Liaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Liaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Liaw, MD
Dr. Christine Liaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Dr. Liaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liaw's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 117, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 338-8760
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 338-8760
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group60 Danbury Rd Ste 101, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 338-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liaw?
Patient for HoLEP procedure
About Dr. Christine Liaw, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144684648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liaw works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.