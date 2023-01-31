See All Urologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Christine Liaw, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Bridgeport, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Liaw, MD

Dr. Christine Liaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. 

Dr. Liaw works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Wilton, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 117, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 338-8760
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 338-8760
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    60 Danbury Rd Ste 101, Wilton, CT 06897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 338-8760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Christine Liaw, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144684648
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christine Liaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Liaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Liaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

