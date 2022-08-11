Overview

Dr. Christine Mackie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mackie works at Excellence Medical Center in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.