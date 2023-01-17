See All Dermatologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Christine Papa, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christine Papa, DO

Dermatology
3.9 (14)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine Papa, DO is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med.

Dr. Papa works at Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ashley Decker, MD
Dr. Ashley Decker, MD
4.9 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD
Dr. Naomi Lawrence, MD
3.7 (38)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A.
    707 White Horse Rd Ste C103, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 627-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Papa?

    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr. Papa did an excellent job stitching up my face after my Mohs surgery next to my nose
    Sharon Bryson — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Papa, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christine Papa, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papa to family and friends

    Dr. Papa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Papa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Papa, DO.

    About Dr. Christine Papa, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427023928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State Geisinger Health System, Geisinger Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Papa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papa works at Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Papa’s profile.

    Dr. Papa has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Papa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christine Papa, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.