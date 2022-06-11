Overview of Dr. Christine Zacharia, MD

Dr. Christine Zacharia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Zacharia works at Northshore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.