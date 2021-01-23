Overview of Dr. Christofer Smith, MD

Dr. Christofer Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at M. Health Fairview Clinic -oxboro in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.