Overview

Dr. Christophe Vanhemelrijck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Vanhemelrijck works at Thundermist Health Center Of SC in Wakefield, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.