Overview of Dr. Christopher Aho, MD

Dr. Christopher Aho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Aho works at Christopher Aho, MD in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.