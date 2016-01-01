Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baliga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD
Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Baliga works at
Dr. Baliga's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baliga?
About Dr. Christopher Baliga, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1154534170
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baliga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baliga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baliga works at
Dr. Baliga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baliga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baliga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.