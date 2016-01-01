Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Beck, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Beck, MD
Dr. Christopher Beck, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Beck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beck's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Radiology1202 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
About Dr. Christopher Beck, MD
- Radiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1982830063
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.