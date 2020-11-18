Dr. Christopher Bonacci, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonacci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bonacci, DDS
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bonacci, DDS
Dr. Christopher Bonacci, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Bonacci works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bonacci's Office Locations
-
1
Christopher Bonacci DDS361 Maple Ave W Ste 200, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 977-4823
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonacci?
First visit=a few years ago, to biopsy a growth in my mouth. Liked his personality & professionalism, so returned this year for removal of faulty implant [by another surgeon] and replacement with new implant. Long process completed with thoughtful and thorough regard for COVID issues as well as my health and well-being. He and his assistant Julie are a terrific team. Highly recommend to anyone needing care.
About Dr. Christopher Bonacci, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1609211325
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonacci works at
Dr. Bonacci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonacci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonacci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonacci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.