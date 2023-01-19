Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Camp's Office Locations
Rochester - Ortho200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 910-0634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my right shoulder replaced in 2020. I was a 65 year old female with osteoarthritis. This had caused bone spurs and I was unable to raise my arm. After 6 weeks of keeping my arm immobilized I began physical therapy. I had no pain and very quickly regained almost complete range of motion. Two years later, I am still thrilled with my replacement. Dr. Camp was friendly, informative, and totally respectful. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1942511530
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
