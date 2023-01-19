See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Rochester, MN
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Christopher Camp, MD

Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Camp works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Camp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Ortho
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 910-0634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Camp, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1942511530
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camp accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camp works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Camp’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

