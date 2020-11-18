Dr. Christopher Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cole, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Cole, DO
Dr. Christopher Cole, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Surgical Associates Inc2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 505-3400
- 2 6465 S Yale Ave Ste 900, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4800
Bailey Medical Center10502 N 110th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 505-3400
Orthopedic Hopsital of Oklahoma2408 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 477-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cole is who preformed my RNY and hernia surgery. I have had ‘none’ of the common after bypass issues. I’ve read about others from all over the US on a support web site. Many reported multiple after surgery issues that lasted days and even weeks after their procedure. I am blessed to report zero issue! I am on my way to a healthier life because of this medical intervention! He is my New Hero????????????? Thank you Dr. Cole ??????
About Dr. Christopher Cole, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Northeastern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
