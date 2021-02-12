See All Family Doctors in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Christopher Daniel, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christopher Daniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Daniel works at East Montgomery Chrstn Fam Med in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    East Montgomery Christian Family Medicine
    East Montgomery Christian Family Medicine
129 Mitylene Park Ln, Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 279-8180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Anemia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr. Daniels is very professional and polite. He doesn't disregard my concerns, instead he listens and quickly comes up with solutions to help. Awesome communication when it comes to explaining certain things. If you are looking for an outstanding doctor, Dr. Daniels is your guy!
    Nadira Thomas — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Daniel, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Haitian Creole
    • 1073168191
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Medicine Residency Of Montgomery Family Medicine
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    • Oakwood University, Alabama
