Dr. Christopher Davis, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Christopher Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Reveal Vitality1217 S East Ave Ste 210, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 217-2777
-
2
Bradenton Heart Center2010 59th St W Ste 4200, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-3999
-
3
Manatee Cardiovascular Wellness Institute2816 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 744-1200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I am very thankful to find Dr Davis & his staff. Its been a long 4 yr. journey but Its clear that the Lord has sent me to Dr Davis & his staff. Prayers are being answered. I have been tested over & over for the last 4 yrs by Conventional Dr's, never a diagnosis or the reason. 1st appt, He got right to it: Very professional, knowledgeable & qualified. He really listens, started testing immediately to find the solutions to get me better. First test he chose gave us some answers, unbelievable. Mine is complicated but he's already finding answers. We feel he will be the one that will figure it out & actually help me. His staff is also awesome, compassionate & helpful also. I appreciate his knowledge as a Dr, his compassion as a Christian Man, this is a good combo. It Gives me hope for the medical field & hope that I will get a chance to feel better. Conventional/Functional Dr is the way to go. Dr Davis & Staff, Thank you so much, I appreciate all of you, your a great team to have!
About Dr. Christopher Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1336138536
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- Chief Resident, Johns Hopkins/Sinai Hospital
- Johns Hopkins/Sinai Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.