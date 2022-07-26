Overview of Dr. Christopher Depalo, DO

Dr. Christopher Depalo, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Depalo works at Abrams Eye Institute - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.