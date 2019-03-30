Overview

Dr. Christopher Farnitano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farnitano works at Martinez Office in Martinez, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA and Pittsburg, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

