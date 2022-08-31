Overview of Dr. Christopher Fields, MD

Dr. Christopher Fields, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.