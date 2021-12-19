See All Spine Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO

Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Gallus works at University of Colorado Health -Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Spine Center
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 100B, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 364-0160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Adult Scoliosis
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Scoliosis
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Kyphosis
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Instability
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Internship
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallus works at University of Colorado Health -Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gallus’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

