Overview of Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO

Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Gallus works at University of Colorado Health -Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.