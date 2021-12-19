Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Gallus' Office Locations
UCHealth Spine Center4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 100B, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Doctor Christopher Gallus, DO is an Orthopedic Surgeon in Colorado Springs, CO. He is likely to appear among “America’s Best Doctors” as seen in slick magazines placed in the back of airplane seats. He is immersed in his profession because it’s his passion. During my initial visit he listened with rapt attention as if hearing details of his first case of spinal stenosis and degenerative discs. His assessment of my condition and related causes were precisely accurate. His demeanor was such that we established an amicable doctor/patient rapport well before my surgery. The relationship inspired my deepest trust and confidence in his skills. It came as no surprise when I learned he is an Assistant Professor of Orthopedics for the University of Colorado School of Medicine. His surgical skills resolved my neck and shoulder pain issues with aplomb. On your next flight look for Doctor Chris Gallus as one of “America’s Best Orthopedic Surgeons”.
About Dr. Christopher Gallus, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295966307
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Pittsburgh
