Overview

Dr. Christopher Garofalo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Garofalo works at Family Medicine Associates of South Attleboro PC in Attleboro, MA with other offices in North Attleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.