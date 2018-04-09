Dr. Christopher Hargunani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargunani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hargunani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hargunani, MD
Dr. Christopher Hargunani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Hargunani's Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Northwest at Good Samaritan2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 622, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care pre- & post-op, gentle, caring, very professional & knowledgeable, explained everything thoroughly. Office staff very good, thorough & professional.
About Dr. Christopher Hargunani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
