Dr. Christopher Harner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Harner, MD

Dr. Christopher Harner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Pittsburgh Med Center

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 486-6170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 05, 2016
    Dr. Harner is exceptionally knowledgeable and will take the time to help you understand everything when you ask the questions.
    Angela P. in Mercer, PA — Jun 05, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Harner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063485845
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Harner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

