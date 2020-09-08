Overview

Dr. Christopher Howson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Door County Medical Center.



Dr. Howson works at BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI and Kaukauna, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.