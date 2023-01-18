Dr. Christopher McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McClung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher McClung, MD
Dr. Christopher McClung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McClung works at
Dr. McClung's Office Locations
Scioto Valley Urology Inc.500 E Main St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 222-3369
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. McClung to discuss gender affirming surgery. He and his staff were extremely friendly and caring. The doctor was very knowledgeable about the procedure and answered all my questions and concerns. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Christopher McClung, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285804252
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung works at
Dr. McClung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.