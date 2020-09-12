Dr. Christopher Pruett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pruett, MD
Dr. Christopher Pruett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Pruett Surgical Associates LLC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 132A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 995-6999
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
This is the most amazing surgeon I have ever met. I am so grateful that I found him. His level of care is superior to any doctor I have ever met. He is so real, honest, caring and professional. I recommend him to everyone. Thnsk you, Dr. Pruett, for everything.
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Pruett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruett has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruett.
