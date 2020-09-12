Overview of Dr. Christopher Pruett, MD

Dr. Christopher Pruett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Pruett works at Pruett Surgical in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.