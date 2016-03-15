Overview

Dr. Christopher Rodarte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rodarte works at Visalia Family Practice Medical Group in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.