Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD
Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Roveto's Office Locations
Lena Chavez Nm LLC4233 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 140, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 247-1471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roveto?
Dr. Roveto was my pediatrician when I was a kid, and he is now my kids pediatrician as well. he has a great deal of practical knowledge and doesn't just throw antibiotics at the kids like other doctors. the office staff is great as well, one lady even remembered me from when I was little.
About Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700872470
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roveto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roveto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roveto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roveto speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roveto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roveto.
