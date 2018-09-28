See All Pediatricians in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD

Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Roveto works at Lena Chavez Nm LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roveto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lena Chavez Nm LLC
    4233 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 140, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-1471

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Down Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Down Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 28, 2018
    Dr. Roveto was my pediatrician when I was a kid, and he is now my kids pediatrician as well. he has a great deal of practical knowledge and doesn't just throw antibiotics at the kids like other doctors. the office staff is great as well, one lady even remembered me from when I was little.
    Randy in NM — Sep 28, 2018
    About Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1700872470
    Education & Certifications

    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Roveto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roveto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roveto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roveto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roveto works at Lena Chavez Nm LLC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Roveto’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roveto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roveto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roveto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roveto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

