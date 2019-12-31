Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD
Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Spellman's Office Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners6221 Metropolitan St Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 633-3377
Christopher N. Spellman M.d. Inc.169 Saxony Rd Ste 115, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 724-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I was ent to Dr Spellman after I had a retinal bleed .He diagnosed my Glaucoma and Macular degeneration.I hv been under his care for Glaucoma for 4 yrs and have found him to be a very thorough and capable physician. He did both my cataract surgeries as well as my husbands . His office staff are friendly and always helpful. I would highly recommend Dr Spellman to anyone in need of a physician for Glaucoma or eye surgery I would highly recommend
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of California, Santa Cruz and San Diego
Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman works at
Dr. Spellman speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
