Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD

Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Spellman works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spellman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    6221 Metropolitan St Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-3377
  2. 2
    Christopher N. Spellman M.d. Inc.
    169 Saxony Rd Ste 115, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 724-8411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2019
    I was ent to Dr Spellman after I had a retinal bleed .He diagnosed my Glaucoma and Macular degeneration.I hv been under his care for Glaucoma for 4 yrs and have found him to be a very thorough and capable physician. He did both my cataract surgeries as well as my husbands . His office staff are friendly and always helpful. I would highly recommend Dr Spellman to anyone in need of a physician for Glaucoma or eye surgery I would highly recommend
    penelope — Dec 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    • 1265484018
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell Ny Presbyterian Hospital
    • Long Island Jewish Mc
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University Of California, Santa Cruz and San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spellman speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

