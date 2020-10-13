Dr. Staeheli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Staeheli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Staeheli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Billings Clinic.
Billings Clinic Behavioral Health1020 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 255-8448
Billings Clinic2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500
- Billings Clinic
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Was a superlative flight surgeon for we aviators when he served our country in uniform.
About Dr. Christopher Staeheli, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Staeheli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Staeheli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
