Dr. Christopher Grant Staples, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Grant Staples, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Staples works at
Locations
-
1
Asarch Dermatology, a Forefront Dermatology Practice255 S Routt St Ste 350, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 761-7797
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had some things going on with my skin that scared me but Dr. Staples has known exactly what is going on and what to do. He’s helped me understand and taken away the worry. Not only is he knowledgeable, he is also very kind and welcoming.
About Dr. Christopher Grant Staples, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Baylor University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staples has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staples accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staples has seen patients for Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Staples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staples.
