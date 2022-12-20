See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD

Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vashi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 430, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 480-9110
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Group
    340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-8777
  3. 3
    Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC
    3363 Tates Creek Rd Ste 209, Lexington, KY 40502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 279-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1124236476
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

