Dr. Christopher Wagner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Calumet Hospital and Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Wagner works at Ascension Medical Group in Appleton, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI, Chilton, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.