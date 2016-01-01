Overview of Dr. Christopher Wood, DO

Dr. Christopher Wood, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.