Dr. Christopher Yi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Orange County Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Center11190 Warner Ave Ste 408, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Not only did Dr. Yi answer all of my questions that I had drew up before my appointment but he allowed my daughter who is a RN to listen to the whole appointment via the phone. I appreciated his insight, knowledge and concern as did my daughter. He allayed/addressed my concerns. I will continue to see him and recommend him very highly.
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine|Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
