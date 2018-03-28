See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD

Neurology
4.3 (6)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD

Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Edmundson works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edmundson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-3606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Vasculitis
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Dementia
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Meningitis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2018
    Simply put I can't think of anything other than excellent regarding everything about her. I had to see her on 3 occasions for a spinal problem with neuropathy going into my legs. She was very through and meticulous.
    John Hawley in Newtown — Mar 28, 2018
    About Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891055182
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmundson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmundson works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Edmundson’s profile.

    Dr. Edmundson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmundson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmundson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

