Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyewu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD
Overview of Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD
Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Onyewu works at
Dr. Onyewu's Office Locations
-
1
Premiere Primary Care Center LLC8714 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 589-2015
-
2
Aesthetic Physicians PC Dba Sono Bello7580 Buckingham Blvd Ste 200, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 595-2300
-
3
Greater Southeast Community Hospital Corp I1310 Southern Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032 Directions (202) 574-6631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onyewu?
I've had two surgeries with Dr. Onyewu. Each time, I had amazing care and awesome results! He and his staff thoroughly explained what I should expect before, during and after surgery. I have NO complaints!
About Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760420764
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- howard university hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onyewu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onyewu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onyewu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onyewu works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyewu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyewu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyewu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyewu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.