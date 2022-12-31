Dr. Chau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cindy Chau, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Chau, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Chau works at
Locations
1
Magella Medical Group361 Hospital Rd Ste 229, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 515-7861
2
Magella Medical Group Laguna Hills24411 Health Center Dr Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 452-7199
3
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
4
Obstetrix Medical Group2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 400, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 997-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate Perinatologist who really takes the time to explain difficult concepts to you. And who really cares.
About Dr. Cindy Chau, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1699080598
Dr. Chau works at
Dr. Chau has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
