Dr. Cindy Chau, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Cindy Chau, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Chau works at Magella Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magella Medical Group
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 229, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 515-7861
  2. 2
    Magella Medical Group Laguna Hills
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 452-7199
  3. 3
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000
  4. 4
    Obstetrix Medical Group
    2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 400, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 997-8510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2022
    Kind, compassionate Perinatologist who really takes the time to explain difficult concepts to you. And who really cares.
    Jasmine Lai — Dec 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cindy Chau, MD
    About Dr. Cindy Chau, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1699080598
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chau has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

