Dr. Cindy Freed, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Cindy Freed, DO

Dr. Cindy Freed, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. 

Dr. Freed works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roosevelt Warm Springs Ltac Hospital
    6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dysphagia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dysphagia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dysphagia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Aug 13, 2022
In December of 2012, I was in a near fatal accident and was on the ventilator at Atlanta medical and was discharged to Warm Springs in hopes they could care for my extensive injuries and wean me off the ventilator. I received excellent care from Dr Freed, and Larry. I was discharged in March of 2013. They were able to help me and my injuries heal and I was breathing on my own upon discharge. Thank you again Dr Freed!
Loretta — Aug 13, 2022
About Dr. Cindy Freed, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891867065
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

