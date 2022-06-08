Dr. Claire Paxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Paxton, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Paxton, MD
Dr. Claire Paxton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheeling, WV.
Dr. Paxton works at
Dr. Paxton's Office Locations
-
1
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-1250
-
2
Dr Lori Archbold30 Medical Park Ste 200, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-1250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paxton?
Dr. Paxton and her staff is phenomenal. We were so lucky to have someone like her take over when Dr. Wang retired. She's really good with my son and talks to him instead of me. That is greatly appreciated. It builds rapport with the patients. They truly go above and beyond. If you call in after hours, the answering service notifies them and they call you back usually within the hour.
About Dr. Claire Paxton, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1144609561
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paxton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paxton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paxton works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paxton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paxton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.