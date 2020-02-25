Dr. Claire Pouncey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pouncey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Pouncey, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Pouncey, MD
Dr. Claire Pouncey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.
Dr. Pouncey's Office Locations
Bernstein Deborah MD210 W Rittenhouse Sq Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 545-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Pouncey professional, compassionate and has a great foundation on medications. She is able to succinctly problem solve with me episodes that are anxiety provoking or effect my mood. Her assistant Jody is flexible, kind and helps greatly in re scheduling and reassurance.
About Dr. Claire Pouncey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pouncey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pouncey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pouncey.
