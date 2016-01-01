Dr. Clare Coda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clare Coda, MD
Overview of Dr. Clare Coda, MD
Dr. Clare Coda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, NJ.
Dr. Coda works at
Dr. Coda's Office Locations
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group1255 Highway 70 Ste 22, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 283-5130
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clare Coda, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1356731665
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coda works at
Dr. Coda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.