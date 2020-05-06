Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Smith, MD
Dr. Clark Smith, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 5885 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (800) 270-5016
- 2 9246 Lightwave Ave Ste 320, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (800) 270-5016
Clark E. Smith M.d. A Medical Corp.9820 Willow Creek Rd Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 530-9112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
To be honest, I am shocked by any negative reviews on this site- particularly because Dr. Smith has been the proverbial "lifesaver" for me. To his credit, Dr. Smith "stuck with me" when I incorrigibly "refused" to trust his expertise and take the recommended mood stabilizers medications- for over a year, no less. Talk about "changing my life!" Above all, Dr. Smith has been an invaluable adviser to me on a wide array of life issues- including how to integrate my outside work in Marijuana/Alcohol Anonymous and Adult Children of Alcoholics. I could not recommend Dr. Smith any more enthusiastically!
About Dr. Clark Smith, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518049212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
