Overview of Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti, MD

Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Rush Presby St Luke's M C



Dr. Lucchinetti works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.