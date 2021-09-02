Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD
Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Suarez's Office Locations
Eastside Office9398 Viscount Blvd Ste 2B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 900-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She didn't have you waiting forever. Yet she didn't make you feel rushed either. Answered all of our questions and addressed all of our concerns. To top of this wonderful experience.... her office staff is all very Pleasant. It was a very magnificent experience from start to finish. Very refreshing to have a great experience with both the Doctor and the office staff.
About Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508969015
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
