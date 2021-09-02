Overview of Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD

Dr. Claudia Suarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Suarez works at Her Health ObGyn Fertility Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.