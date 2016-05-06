Dr. Viamontes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Viamontes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Viamontes, MD
Dr. Claudia Viamontes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Viamontes' Office Locations
- 1 966 Olive St Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63101 Directions (314) 787-5100
-
2
Catholic Family Services498 Woods Mill Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 Directions (636) 391-9966
- 3 102 E Springfield Ave Ste 202, Union, MO 63084 Directions (636) 583-1800
-
4
Mid American Psychtrc Consltnts522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 334, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 989-0542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viamontes?
Dr. Viamontes is amazing. I get in within 10 mins of my appointment time and is always easy to talk to. She asks all kinds of questions and answers any that I have.
About Dr. Claudia Viamontes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336269216
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viamontes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viamontes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Viamontes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viamontes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viamontes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viamontes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.