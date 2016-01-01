Overview

Dr. Claudia Wendell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander.



Dr. Wendell works at Primary Care Associates in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.