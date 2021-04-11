Overview

Dr. Claudio Palma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Palma works at SOMA Orthopedics Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.